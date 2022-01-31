NEW: January 2022 is in the books. We all know it was cold, but how cold and snowy??

After 10 consecutive months of above average temperatures in Syracuse and Central New York we were certainly due for a colder than average month to kick off 2022, and sure that’s what happened.

January started off unseasonably mild with the warmest temperature of the month as readings topped a degree short of 50 on New Year’s Day! Then we dealt with a more normal mid-winter chill the rest of January with 4 more 40+ degree days, and 5 days that never reached 20 for a high and the coldest high of 6 degrees occurring on the 15th of the month!

What played the most important role in driving the average temperature for January down was the 8 subzero mornings during the month! It’s the highest number of below zero readings in Syracuse since the winter of 2014-15! 9 below zero occurred twice in Syracuse, on the 22nd and 30th, but there were several mornings with temperatures 15 to 25 below zero north and east of Syracuse! We also, experienced consistent cold with about 11 consecutive days without cracking freezing between January 20th and the 31st.

All that said, January’s average temperature of 19.5 degrees was the coldest month in Syracuse since February 2015 which was the coldest month ever recorded in Syracuse’s history.

Where did this January rank among all the Januarys in recorded history in Syracuse? 26th! Yes, not even in the top 25!!

How about snowfall? Well, yet another lackluster winter month regards to snow in Syracuse with about two feet for the month, or just over 10 inches below normal. It was drier than average month too with less than two inches of precipitation, or nearly seven tenths of an inch below normal. The skiers, snowmobilers, ice fishers, skaters, snowshoers were very frustrated through the middle of the month, but the last half of the month certainly made up for it with more consistent cold keeping the nickel and dime snowfalls on the ground.

Hang in there snow lovers with what looks to be at least a few opportunities for more significant snowfall ahead with the current pattern in place through at least the middle of February. We are due for a snowier than average month…