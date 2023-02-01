SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Whether you are a snow lover/winter enthusiasts or snow hater, January 2023 was a memorable one across CNY!

For snow haters you were loving it, while snow lovers were wallowing in disbelief of yet another warm, and almost snowless January in CNY.

In fact, it took until the 10th of the month to record our first measurable snow.

For a month that averages over two and a half feet of snow in Syracuse, and we still ended up with less than a foot.

At the top of the list of least snowy Januarys on record in Syracuse was 2017 (just six years ago!) when only 8.4” of snow fell the entire month! This January wasn’t much more with just 10.2” placing this year in 3rd place for least snowy Januarys.

The top 4 out of 5 least snowy winters all happened in the last 15 years.

What’s also interesting is that top 4 out of the 5 top least snowy Januarys prior to this year ended up with near or just above normal snowfall totals for the months of February and March.

So, there is at least a glimmer of hope for skiers and snowmobilers.

Temperature-wise, January will also be known for its warmth. The month ended up around 8 degrees above normal which places it as the 9th warmest January on record.

Despite being in the Top Ten warmest Januarys, no record highs were set last month. The warmth was built on consistency. 27 of the 31 days of the month had high temperatures above normal.

Also, for a month where lows in the teens are the standard, January 2023 had only six days where we dropped below 20 degrees. Out of those six days, three only made it 19 degrees.