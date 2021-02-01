January Recap: The month started mild but finished cold

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- While there weren’t any dramatic thaws in January of 2021, it did end up being another warmer than average month by about three and a half degrees!

If it weren’t for the last 9 days of the month, when temperatures stayed below freezing, January would have ended as one of the warmest Januarys on record in Syracuse.

Instead, a bout of colder air at the end of the month ended up bringing the average temperature down close to about 27 degrees. This brought January 2021 to a tie for 31st warmest (January) on record.

The warmest temperature for the month was 42 degrees back on January 14th. It was really the night time lows that were well above average through the first 22 days of the month that played a big part in the above average temperatures for the month.

The coldest temperature was 4 degrees on the morning of the 24th and that is the coldest temperature felt this winter so far in Syracuse. Many areas north and east of Syracuse have already dipped below zero several times, but not in Syracuse, yet.

Precipitation ended up just about average for the month with just over two and a half inches.

Snowfall though, was anything but normal with just shy of two feet of snow, or nearly a foot below average for climatologically the snowiest month of the year. If it weren’t for a snowier last two weeks of the month we would have ended up with one of the least snowiest Januarys on record!

We haven’t had a month where the average temperatures has been below normal since last May!

Hang in there snow lovers and winter enthusiasts it appears Old Man Winter will be making you happier overall for much of at least the first part of February with more snow and cold! We are due for a colder and snowier than average month.