JULY RECAP: Lots of rain, but not enough to be the wettest on record

The big story this July in Syracuse (and all of Central New York for that matter) was the rain…and we had plenty of it.

The month of July finished with 6.85” of rain. This put Syracuse at 7th wettest July on record.

It was our wettest month since October 2019 when 6.88” of precipitation fell.

When you combine July’s numbers with a wet June, Syracuse has already had 13.28” for this summer. That is more than two inches above the entire summer average of 11.12” and we still have the month of August to get through!

Although we were not in the top five for wettest July’s, we did have a record number of days with measurable rain. There were 18 days with measurable rain (more than a trace) which is a record for July in Syracuse history.

So far for the summer months, we’ve had 31 days with measurable rain and the average for the months of June through August is 34 days.

The wet weather was widespread across Central New York. Some spots over the Tug Hill Plateau ended up with over ten inches of rain for the month.

Rain totals are from the NYS Mesonet sites across NY.

After our 3rd warmest June on record, Syracuse’s temperatures cooled a bit. Although there were two 90 degree days, the average temperatures ended up just a bit above normal.