SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The month of July was definitely a warm and wet one this year in Central New York, but how wet and warm?? The details are below…

Warmer than normal July

The average temperature for the entire month ended up at 74.5 degrees.

This is almost 3 degrees above normal.

Was July 2023 among the top 10 warmest Julys on record? Not quite, but close. We ended up at number 12 on that list. 5 days of 90+ degree weather, one above the average of 4, plus there were only 4 nights with lows below 60 throughout the entire month! Typically, there are 14 nights, or nearly half the month, that readings drop below 60 degrees in Syracuse in July. There were only two other Julys since 1902 that there were fewer nights that dropped below 60, which were 2020 with 3, and 1921 with only 2.

The warmest July on record in Syracuse took place just a few years ago back in 2020, with an average temperature of 77.1 degrees.

Wetter than normal, too

The temperatures weren’t the only thing that skyrocketed in July, as rainfall amounts did as well, especially the last week.

We picked up a total of almost 5 and a half inches of rain during the month, or just over an inch and a half above average, and the bulk of the rain, just over three inches, fell the last week of the month. We had almost an inch and a quarter of rain on the 24th and then about an inch and then about an inch and two thirds on Saturday, the 29th.

The last week of the month pushed us to 17th wettest July on record, and prior to the 24th we were outside the top 50! Still, it’s a far cry from the wettest July on record when just over 10 inches of water fell in 2006!

Compare this to the average July rainfall, which is 3.86 inches.

The rainiest 24-hour period occurred toward the end of the month on the 29th and 30th, when the airport picked up 1.76 inches.

Not much smoke, but what about sunshine?

While we did have some more Canadian wildfire smoke to contend with in July, it was not as bad as what we experienced in June thankfully.

There ended up being 5 days of smoke or haze in July here in Syracuse which was only half as many as we had in June.

Only 3 days were classified as sunny, or “fair,” while 20 days were partly cloudy and 7 days were considered cloudy.