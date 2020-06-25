June 2020 on track to be one of the driest Junes on record

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

If June were to end on the 25th, this year would go down as the driest June on record.

So far for the month as of midnight June 24th, the Syracuse airport has only received 0.47″ of rainfall which is more than 2.00″ below normal.

The record for the least amount of rainfall for the month of June dating back to 1902 is 0.55″ in 1912.

There is rainfall in the forecast for the upcoming weekend that will help with our rain deficit. It’s very likely June 2020 will end up somewhere in the top 10 driest Junes on record, all depending on how much rain falls in the next 5 days.

In the years 1912, 1936, 1995, and 1962 the following July and August precipitation totals were below normal with one exception. August 1962 was over an inch of rainfall above normal.

