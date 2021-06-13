June 2021: Where do we stand compared to an average June in Syracuse?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)– We’re halfway through the month of June and we’ve been spoiled by consistent warmth.

We had our first heat wave of the year within the first week!

In addition, every single day in Syracuse, the high has been above average.

Every night, except one, has been above average too. Naturally, the average temperature so far (through the 12th) is above average, by 8.5°.

That’s about to change. The jet stream is going to dive south, allowing cooler air to sink into CNY.

Long term, the 8-14 day outlook shows temperatures right around average. Keep in mind, this map represents the average of the 8-14 days. So, this doesn’t mean every day is going to be average, it means our temperatures aren’t going to deviate too far from normal.

Our average high at the end of the month is going up, by the 26th, our normal high is 80°.

In terms of precipitation, there have been 4 days of measurable rain. The wettest day was the 8th of June. Syracuse is just shy of an inch of rain for the month, normal precipitation through the 12th is close to 1.5”. According to the U.S. drought monitor, Syracuse and areas north are abnormally dry.