SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — June 2022 has come to an end and Syracuse started the first month of the summer season a little cool and wet.

The average monthly temperature for June 2022 was 66.0° which is 1.1° below normal.

It’s been 3 years since Syracuse clocked in a June monthly average temperature below normal when June 2019’s average temperature came in at 66.0°. That was 0.7° below normal.

More times than not both the daily high and low temperature were at or below normal this past month. Although we doubt too many people were complaining because that just meant a delay in our typical hot and muggy summer weather. The hottest day was Sunday June 26th at 91°.

Although the yards have been looking a little brown these days, June 2022 ends up slightly above normal with precipitation.

There hasn’t been many days of rain, but when it did it counted. Twice more than an inch of rain fell at the Syracuse airport. There was even a daily record rainfall set on June 16th with 1.78″ of rain.

The monthly total rainfall for June 2022 comes to 4.10″ which is 0.54″ above normal. However, only about a third of an inch of rain fell the last two weeks on the month in Syracuse.