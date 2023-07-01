SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The first month of meteorological summer this year here in Central New York brought with it a variety of conditions.

Finally, some rain!

After experiencing the tenth driest May on record in Syracuse, we managed to add quite a bit to our rainfall total for the year last month.

During the month of June, we picked up on 5.73 inches of rain. This is 2.17 inches above average.

We managed to do this despite having two five-day periods with zero rain recorded.

The most rain fell on June 27 with a total for that day alone of 1.73 inches—more than we saw during the entire month of May!

All that rain on the 27th also helped us set a new daily rainfall record.

Even with all the rain, we were not able to crack the top ten wettest months of June on record.

When looking at Syracuse weather data dating back to 1903, June 2023 will go down as only the sixteenth wettest on record.

The most precipitation in June ever in the Salt City was in 1922, when a remarkable 15.92 inches of rain fell.

Despite the gains in the rainfall department, a sizeable portion of Central New York still remains classified as ‘abnormally dry’ on the Drought Monitor, though some improvements have been made.

Canadian wildfires bring smoky haze

June 2023 also brought with it a thick blanket of wildfire smoke at times, especially early in the month.

The air quality index, or AQI, was at hazardous levels back on Wednesday, June 7, reaching well into the 400s. This as a northwest wind brought plumes of wildfire smoke into Central New York out of Canada making for a tinted, hazy, almost apocalyptic view outside.

The wildfire smoke would go on to make a comeback at times, most recently at the end of the month, once again leading to air quality and visibility issues.

Newsmakers with Andrew Donovan: Wildfire smoke blankets CNY

Sky conditions

On an astounding seventeen out of the thirty days in June, smoke or haze was a reported weather condition at Hancock International Airport.

In between the wildfire smoke and all the rain we saw, there wasn’t much room for blue sky and sunshine.

Only three days in June were classified as sunny or ‘fair,’ while ten were partly cloudy and seventeen days were considered cloudy overall.

Temperatures near normal

In terms of temperatures for June, we ended up close to normal.

The average temperature for the entire month when you factor in all the daily highs and lows in Syracuse came out to be 67.4 degrees.

This is just slightly above the normal reading of 67.0 degrees.

We experienced a number of temperature swings during the month, which left us with seven days with a high in the 60s, eight days in the 70s, thirteen days in the 80s, and two days in the 90s—both of which were at the very beginning of the month.