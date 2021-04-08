June-like warmth Thursday afternoon; warmest day of 2021

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

With Syracuse reaching at least 78 degrees at 2 p.m. this afternoon it made it not only the warmest day of the week or month, it’s the warmest day of the year!

For perspective, our average high in the middle of June is in the upper 70s.

Last year, it wasn’t until early May that we hit 78 degrees. Also that month, we had snow on Mother’s Day and a record high of 93 at the end of the month.

The record high for Thursday is 84° set on this date in 2010.

Saturday is looking just as warm. The record high we’re watching for that day is 82, also set in 2010. Beyond Saturday, we’re done with the 70s for a bit.