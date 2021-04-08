June-like warmth Thursday afternoon; warmest day of 2021

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

With Syracuse reaching at least 78 degrees at 2 p.m. this afternoon it made it not only the warmest day of the week or month, it’s the warmest day of the year!

For perspective, our average high in the middle of June is in the upper 70s.

Last year, it wasn’t until early May that we hit 78 degrees. Also that month, we had snow on Mother’s Day and a record high of 93 at the end of the month.

The record high for Thursday is 84° set on this date in 2010.

Saturday is looking just as warm. The record high we’re watching for that day is 82, also set in 2010. Beyond Saturday, we’re done with the 70s for a bit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

CNY Snowfall Totals

CNY Snowfall Totals

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area