June was hot both for Syracuse as well as the United States

(WSYR-TV)- We told you that June 2021 went into the record books for being the 3rd hottest and 11th wettest in Syracuse, but the country set a bigger record. June 2021 was the hottest June in 127 years for the United States.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), heat waves from coast to coast boosted the month into the number one spot. Eight states felt their hottest June on record and six states felt their second-hottest June ever. The average temperature was 4.2° above the normal of 68.4°. Although there was extreme rainfall at times, the national precipitation for the month matched the normal value.

The heat was felt across the entire globe too. June 2021 was the 5th warmest June in the 142-year global climate record.

FIRST 6 MONTHS OF 2021…

The first half of the year across the United States was the 3rd warmest and the 3rd driest year-to-date on record.

U.S. AVERAGE TEMPERATURE JANUARY THROUGH JUNE: 49.3° (1.7° above normal)

For Syracuse, it was the 8th warmest and 29th driest since 1950.

SYRACUSE AVERAGE TEMPERATURE JANUARY THROUGH JUNE: 42.9° (2.5° above normal)

SYRACUSE PRECIPITATION: 17.34″ (1.26″ below normal)

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, the first half of 2021 is the 8th warmest on record for the globe.

GLOBAL AVERAGE TEMPERATURE: 57.7° (1.42° above normal)

WEATHER AND CLIMATE DISASTERS IN 2021…

During the first six months of the year, NOAA says the U.S. experienced eight disasters relating to weather and climate, each costing more than one billion dollars in damages and losses.

The disaster so far this year that has cost the most was the winter storm and deep freeze of February 10-19 which impacted the Northwest, Central, and Eastern part of the country. In nine days, approximately $20 billion was lost in damages.

Other disasters include: