SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Much of the night is precipitation free, breezy and not that cold. If you like the milder air, and not the snow you are going to be a fan of the rest of this week. Details are below…

Continues to be mild and not February like

Sorry snow lovers/winter enthusiasts, mild air continues to prevail the rest of the week and for the most part right through at least the middle of the month.

Yup, that’s right, the overall very mild winter of 2022-23 continues. We think highs in the 40s will be commonplace around CNY for much of the rest of this week.

Mainly dry midweek

A few more mainly rain showers are possible tonight, but overall, much of tonight into Wednesday is dry outside a few snow showers/flurries possibly around to kick off Wednesday too. There could also be a little black ice developing on untreated surfaces late tonight into Wednesday morning. So, watch your step heading out Wednesday morning to work and school.

We may even see a little sun poke through the clouds later in the afternoon, especially west of Syracuse.

Highs Wednesday should be up near 40 which is about 8 degrees above average.

You’ll need the umbrellas again Thursday

A more significant batch of rain is slated to arrive with a stronger storm system Thursday after 8 am. Rain MAY start as a little bit of an icy mix mainly north and east of Syracuse Thursday morning.

About a half an inch to one inch of rain is possible across CNY Thursday before the rain tapers to a few scattered showers late Thursday afternoon/evening. Stay tuned for updates.