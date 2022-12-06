SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Not as rainy to round out Tuesday, but more rain showers are on the way. Any snow? Details are below.

HAVE UMBRELLAS HANDY

The steadier rain has tapered from earlier today, but it’s still damp with some drizzle/mist around right into this evening. So, if you are heading to the Dome to watch the S.U. basketball game that tips at 6 be sure to have a rain jacket even though there isn’t any significant rain around for the walk, it’s still damp this evening.

REMAINS DAMP TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY

The culprit for the rain Tuesday into Wednesday is a slow moving cold front working in from the west due to move through Wednesday afternoon. While it won’t rain all the time tonight into Wednesday, you will have to keep an eye on the radar when stepping out and have the umbrella handy.

STAYS MILD FOR NOW

Temperatures likely rise tonight into the mid-40s to near 50 overnight thanks to a little warm front pushing through late.

Temperatures start mild Wednesday but should slowly cool back through the 40s behind the cold front as winds shift from the southwest to northwest during the afternoon.

UPDATE: LESS UNCERTAINTY LATE WEEK…

We have a couple of longer-range models we especially pay attention to when it comes to forecasting more than a few days out. The last few days these two models were not in agreement with each other for the end of this week into Saturday, but now they are.

Soo…what does that mean for CNY? Well, the GFS has now sided with the drier European model keeping the late week storm farther south of our area resulting in a dry and seasonably cool Friday and Saturday.

This is great news for many that have plans out and about like Christmas shopping to do, attending Christmas parties, getting the Christmas tree, decorating etc…The only downside is that it won’t look wintry without the snow.

Stay tuned for updates through the week from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.