SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Central New York saw nearly as many tornadoes this past Monday as New York State typically sees in a whole year. .

The National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Buffalo have now confirmed a total of 5 tornadoes in Central New York on Monday.

That likely makes it the biggest tornado outbreak in Central New York since tornado records were compiled starting in 1952.

On Wednesday, a crew from the National Weather Service surveyed heavily damaged areas in the Munnsville Taberg and Verona areas of Madison and Oneida counties.

It was determined that an EF1 tornado occurred near Munnsville, and another EF1 tornado occurred in Vernon.

An EF3 tornado with a max wind speed of 140 mph touched down Monday in Lewis County. This was the strongest tornado in New York State since May 22nd, 2014, when an EF3 tornado went through the Amsterdam area in Schenectady County. Monday’s tornado wrecked havoc in parts of the town of Turin.

An EF1 tornado also touched down in Tompkins and Cortland counties with max wind speed of 90 mph causing extensive damage.

Additional tornadoes touched down in Munnsville, Vernon and Taberg.

The last time four tornadoes occurred in a single day in Central New York was July 8th, 2014, when tornadoes came through Deerfield and New London in Oneida County, Peterboro in Madison County (this tornado caused 4 deaths), and West Lowville in Lewis County.

Tornadoes are ranked by the Enhance Fujita scale, or an F-scale from zero to 5. Tornadoes are given their EF ranking by a combination of wind speed and significance of damage. Prior to February 1, 2007, the tornado rating scale was just called the Fujita Scale which just looks at wind speed and not an assessment of storm damage. The Fujita Scale was introduced in 1971 by T. Theodore Fujita, Ph.D.

Tornadoes weren’t recorded in New York State until 1952. Since then, only 28 tornadoes have been recorded to have an EF-3 or F-3 rating or higher in the state according to National Centers for Environmental Information storm events database. There has never been an EF4, EF5, or F5 tornado recorded in New York State.

Only six F4 tornadoes have been recorded in New York State with wind speeds of 166-200 mph. These occurred between 1973 and 1989. None of them were in Central New York.

The highest daily number of tornadoes recorded in a single day in New York state was a dozen on July 21st, 2003.

Tornadoes are confirmed by the National Weather Service. A survey crew goes out to locations in question to examine the extent of damage, along with radar data and photos and video from the public to determine its EF rating.