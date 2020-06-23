Just shy of record heat in Syracuse Tuesday!

The last day of the heat wave impacting CNY the last 4 days Syracuse fell just one degree shy of tying a record high for the date! Late Tuesday afternoon the temperature in Syracuse topped out at hot 91°. The record high of 92° still stands and was set back in 1975.

There will not be any more record high temperatures challenged in Syracuse in the near future anyways thanks to much cooler and more seasonable air with less humidity slated to work in for the rest of the week.

Thanks to Tuesday’s 91 degree high that now makes six 90+ degree days in Syracuse for 2020 already! Remember summer just officially started this past Saturday!