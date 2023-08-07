SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a beautiful weekend weather-wise here in Central New York, we will be trading the sunglasses for the rain gear Monday. Get the details below…

Strong storms possible Monday

After a mild, muggy, and soggy night, humidity will continue to be on the rise into Monday with dew point values reaching the 60s and low-70s.

The overnight showers give way to a lull in precipitation overall during Monday morning and midday. Later Monday afternoon, chances for scattered showers and storms will increase once again.

Some of these storms Monday afternoon into Monday evening could be on the strong to severe side, especially south of Syracuse. While some damaging wind gusts and hail are possible, the bigger concern is heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding. The best chance to see these storms will be between 3-11pm.

The risk for isolated tornadoes and hail along with gusty winds and heavy rain increase the farther south you travel where there is a moderate risk of severe weather. This includes parts of the Southern Tier, Catskills, and northeast Pennsylvania.

Any drier toward midweek?

We will still be affected by this storm into Tuesday with another round of showers before it finally pulls out of the northeast Tuesday night.

We may still see a few leftover showers into Wednesday morning, mainly east of I-81. Then, the rest of the day looks partly sunny and seasonable with temperatures in the low 80s.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.