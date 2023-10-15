SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Stays damp and cool into the start of the new week, but nicer changes are ahead. Find out when we clear and warm up below…

Stays showery and cool…

A scattering of showers and areas of drizzle are continuing to rotate in around a large storm across the Canadian Maritimes and is being enhanced/aided by some lake effect off Lake Ontario tonight.

Lows drop into the 40s once again tonight.

Monday remains mostly cloudy but should be a little brighter and less showery compared to what we dealt with Sunday. As a result of a few more breaks of sunshine and less rain around, we should feel temperatures climb into the mid to perhaps upper 50s Monday afternoon.

Slow improvements ahead

The storm responsible for the showery, breezy and unseasonably cool weather to end the weekend and start the week will continue to slowly pull away Monday night into Tuesday. This should lead to slow improvements with a bit more sun trying to break through with not much rain around Tuesday.

Highs Tuesday are probably going to be stuck in the 50s once again, but beyond Tuesday it turns milder and brighter/sunnier for the middle of the week. No, we won’t be getting into the 80s this time, but will 60s do?

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.