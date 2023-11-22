No to shabby for travelers Wednesday

Only scattered lighter rain showers linger Wednesday, especially during the morning as drier air gradually work in during the day. For many, the afternoon is dry although clouds are stubborn.

Highs for the big travel day rise into the mid-40s. This is great news for all the travelers in and around CNY!

For more on the holiday travel forecast, click here.

A typical Thanksgiving weather-wise

It looks like the drier weather holds into Thanksgiving Day itself, which is good news. Can we manage some sun? That is a tougher sell.

There is still quite a bit of moisture left in the lower atmosphere which makes us believe that there are just a few breaks to sun from Syracuse north. There are signs that the clouds could thin out a bit more south of Syracuse and back into the Finger Lakes.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.