SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Feeling very comfortable the next couple of days, but when does it rain again?

WEDNESDAY:

There likely won’t be as much sun around Wednesday, but we still think at least breaks of sun appear every so often and push highs into the mid-70s.

A warm front inches closer to CNY late Wednesday into Wednesday night which MAY set off a few showers late Wednesday night west of Syracuse. Otherwise it’s another mainly dry day in Central New York. Keep up with watering your gardens!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

As the warm front moves into the area Wednesday night, a breeze develops out of the southeast and there’s a very slight risk of a shower towards Thursday morning.

It’s a milder evening than what we’ve had earlier this week. Lows drop into the 50s to near 60.

THURSDAY:

Highs Thursday are expected to reach well into the 70s to possibly 80 with enough sun breaking through and a gusty southwest breeze.

There should be quite a few clouds around Thursday with a passing shower or two possible mainly west of Syracuse.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

A slow moving cold front moves into the area towards Friday morning and into the day Friday. This results in a better chance of some rain and a few t-storms to end the week.

It’s mild Thursday night with lows in the 60s followed by a slightly cooler, but muggier 70s kind of day Friday.

The Memorial Day weekend is looking more and more promising for drier weather, but the weekend may at least start somewhat unsettled. Stay tuned for the latest on the holiday weekend over the coming days.