SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – After a wet end to the weekend, it’s still a bit damp to start the week, but overall, a drier day Monday. Details are below.

MONDAY:

We had a damp and dreary start to the week as we’re heading back to work and school. The whole day is not a washout though (not like Sunday). The rain gradually tapers off by lunchtime, and we’re left with a mostly cloudy, cooler, and somewhat breezy afternoon and evening.

Temperatures hover around 40 this morning before cooling down to the mid 30s by sunset.

TONIGHT:

The sky partially clears tonight thanks to high pressure settling in during the night. Lows drop to between 25 and 30.

TUESDAY:

With high pressure in control, we’re expecting a dry and fairly pleasant day. It’s not as breezy too. High temperatures are a bit milder topping out in the mid-40s.