SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After some much needed rain to start the week across CNY, it appears we are going to be mainly dry and heating up more so the next couple of days. How hot are we thinking? Find out below…

TUESDAY:

Can we make it number 5? It’s possible! We have a very good chance of reaching 90 degrees this afternoon, which if it happens, that would make it our 5th 90+ degree day of the year.

We are much drier and breezy today on top of it being hot and humid. There’s a small chance of a passing shower/storm or two later in the afternoon and early evening, but much of the day is dry.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Other than maybe a passing shower/storm Tuesday evening, the weather is quiet, warm and muggy with lows around 70.

WEDNESDAY:

A broad southwest flow/breeze of hot and muggy air develops Wednesday ahead of the next cold front. We expect another sunny, dry, muggy, and hot day with highs climbing into the low to mid 90s!

The record high in Syracuse for Wednesday is 96 set back in 1991, and it looks like we could very well flirt with it if we see enough sunshine. Stay tuned.

Last half of the week turns a bit cooler and eventually somewhat less humid too later Thursday into Friday behind a cold front expected to sweep through Thursday morning. While there likely will be a few showers and possibly a storm or two Thursday in CNY, much of the last half of the week looks to be dry. Updates to come.