SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a pretty nice end to the week, how’s the festival filled weekend looking? Details are below.

Overall, the weekend over Central New York is looking nice as we get ready to usher July out.

TODAY:

As the weekend starts, watch for some sneaky lake effect clouds. The Lake Ontario temperature is now roughly in the low to mid 70s and it takes only a bit of cool air aloft and a northwesterly wind this time of year to bring the clouds inland toward Syracuse. There could even be a morning shower/sprinkle or two for a few, but most stay dry.

Thankfully, by midday the lake clouds are breaking up and we end mostly sunny. Even with those sunny skies the last half of the day we may not reach 80 degrees. If we don’t reach 80 degrees it would be the first time since July 9th that’s happened!

TONIGHT:

It’s a mainly clear sky and comfortably mild/cool with lows between 55 and 60 as high pressure settles overhead.

SUNDAY:

High pressure is in full control for the end of the weekend, so we expect more sun more sunshine Sunday. There may be a few high clouds in the afternoon that filter the sun at times, but all in all it is a sunny Sunday. Temperatures rise back into the 80s.

This is GREAT news for all the summer festivals, including the Arts and Crafts Festival in Syracuse and Harborfest taking place in Oswego! Enjoy, but remember the sunscreen when you are out and about this weekend!

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

We should stay high and dry Monday, but some moisture to the south may get drawn far enough to the north to possibly spark a spotty shower/storm later Monday afternoon/evening.

It’s hotter and muggier to start the week too with highs near 90.

The next best chance of CNY seeing rain looks to arrive late Monday night into Tuesday morning due to a weak cold front.

Highs Tuesday should be a bit cooler, but it’s a muggier day with highs near 85.