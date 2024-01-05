SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Winter is planning its comeback. We’re seeing light lake effect snowfall again Friday. This is ahead of a stronger storm that’ll take shape over the weekend. Details below…

Lake effect snow not done yet

Northwest winds coming over Lake Ontario mean lake effect snow showers continue Friday morning. Accumulations should be an inch or less around Syracuse.

As the morning goes on, winds turn more westerly, going over a longer ‘fetch’ of the lake which means the lake effect could become a bit more productive over Oswego and Lewis counties. There could be a quick 1-3” in these areas Friday mid-morning.

Outside the lake effect Friday there is a mix of sun and clouds as we rise into the low 30s. Pretty close to normal for early January.

Snowstorm Saturday night/Sunday??

Our next chance at seeing any accumulating snow is later in the weekend. The arrival of the snow doesn’t come until around sunset Saturday (a few hours earlier over the Finger Lakes) so the greatest impacts come Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow will be moderate to heavy at this time.

Despite the hype you may have seen or heard, it’s not looking like a blockbuster storm for CNY at this time. The greatest chance for a foot or more of snow would be well south and east into the Catskills and Hudson Valley.

Find out our latest thinking on this storm for CNY here.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.