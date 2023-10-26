WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lake-Effect Storm Prediction and Research Center (LESPaRC)

at SUNY Oswego & the NYS Tug Hill Commission are pleased to announce a “Lake-Effect

Electrification (LEE)” workshop for local weather enthusiasts.

SUNY Oswego Meteorology Professor Dr. Scott Steiger, PhD, will host a presentation on the LEE project at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 14 at the Sandy Creek Town Hall at 1992 Harwood Drive in Sandy Creek.

Any interested parties are encouraged to attend in person, but the presentation will also be streamed via Zoom for a digital audience. To register for this free event, go to ww.tinyurl.com/leehybridwebinar or call the NYS Tug Hill Commission office at (315) 785-2380.

The Lake-Effect Electrification (LEE) project focused on weather patterns over Lake Ontario and

to the east, toward the Tug Hill region. The LEE project sought to document the

total lightening and electrical structure of lake effect storms, as well as their interactions with

wind turbines.

Dr. Steiger and his team of 22 undergraduate students’ fieldwork consisted of storm-chasing and balloon-retrieving all over Tug Hill (September 2022 to March 2023) in order to collect data.

Join Dr. Steiger and some of his undergraduate students in presenting some of their initial findings and sharing their experiences conducting cutting-edge technological research in our region.