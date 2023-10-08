SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Lake effect rain continues but is going to shift north out of much of CNY soon. Find out when and how the holiday is shaping up below…

24 hr. period in Oswego from about midnight Saturday night to midnight Sunday night over 4 inches of rain fell as you can see below!

Lake effect rain continues for some tonight

Lake effect rain will continue steadies and heaviest this evening east of Lake Ontario. Another half an inch to an inch of rain is expected east of Lake Ontario tonight, but locally higher amounts upwards of 2 to 3 inches is possible in and around the Tug Hill where rain is most persistent.

For this reason, a Flood Watch continues to be in effect for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties through early Monday morning.

There will likely still be a few showers at times across the rest of Central New York on tonight, but much of the night should be rain free for the majority of CNY.

Expect winds to ease slowly during the night to between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times, especially this evening.

In addition to the gusty breeze, lows are expected to drop into the 40s, making it feel quite chilly tonight.

Remaining cool and breezy

The cool and blustery weather will linger through the next couple of days. Other than a few spotty showers on Monday through Wednesday, especially near and north and west of Syracuse, CNY will be drier than it was over the weekend.

As you can see below the rain chances are pretty low for the week ahead.

Temperatures are likely going to be mainly in the 50s to maybe the low 60s at times this week, but in general will be at or a bit below average.

There may be a few showers Thursday, but overall even late in the week isn’t looking too bad right now, but enjoy it because it appears another storm system may very well impact our weather heading into next weekend.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.