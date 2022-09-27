SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Unseasonably cool weather lingers through final days of September. Details below.

TODAY:

Lake effect showers still rule for today and while the lion’s share of the wet weather is east of both Lake Ontario and Erie, the heating of the day should still cause some scattered showers and possibly a t-storm or two through the rest of Central New York.

With the lake effect, heavy at times, over the counties east of Lake Ontario there is a chance for some localized flooding along streams, creeks and flood prone areas. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Lewis, Jefferson and Oswego Counties until 5 am Wednesday.

Highs are in the low 60s at best when upper 60s are the norm for Syracuse and CNY.

TONIGHT – MIDWEEK:

A reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives in the wake of a cold front near and after midnight tonight. Not only does this keep the lake effect showers going into Wednesday but there will be a shift in the wind direction. Winds go from west-southwest to northwest in the lower atmosphere following the cold front, and that puts the most numerous showers southeast of Lake Ontario closer to Syracuse and Finger Lakes.

Thankfully, the cool air aloft is expected to pull out of the Northeast later in the week so we should start to see some improvement starting Thursday. We likely see some sun develop in the afternoon as showers end. It is still a cool day, though, with highs only in the 50s.

LATE WEEK:

High pressure settles in out of Canada with more sunshine expected to round out the week with highs warming well into the 60s. Does this nice weather for the end of the week continue into the first weekend of October??

Stay tuned to find out!