SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Winter is hanging on tough with heavy lake effect snow Monday morning. Budget the extra time to navigate the roads for the morning commute.

MONDAY:

The lake effect snow is causing major issues for the morning commute. Many roads, including major highways going in and out of the city of Syracuse are very slippery. The visibility is also an issue in the heavier bursts of snow.

Give yourself plenty of extra time to clean the snow off your car and to navigate the roads.

The heaviest lake snow will slowly drift just south of the city of Syracuse after sunrise.

When the heavy snow wraps up later this morning, many spots will have about 2-5” of snow to shovel or snow blow.

Expect lighter snow showers the rest of the day along with blowing drift snow.

The other part to the weather story is the cold! This is the coldest air we’ve felt since late February, about a month ago, which was last time we had a daily high below 31°.

Highs will struggle to reach the low to mid-20s. And then when you factor in a very gusty wind from 20-30+ mph, the wind chills stay in the single digits!

MONDAY NIGHT:

Some lake effect snow lingers overnight mainly for areas just west of Syracuse and the Finger Lakes. Another coating up to 2 or 3 inches is possible by Tuesday morning.

Lows drop into the teens once again with wind chills getting down to within a few degrees of 0.

TUESDAY:

It is still breezy and unseasonably cold Tuesday, but not as harsh thankfully! There could be some morning flurries south of Syracuse to start the day, otherwise it’s a quiet day with more sunshine developing in the afternoon.

Highs should reach the low to mid 30s, or some 15 degrees below normal still. The average high for the end of March in Syracuse is in the upper 40s.