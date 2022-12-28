Lake effect is finally over:

The Watertown area and North Country are finally getting a break from the relentless lake effect snow as all warnings and advisories have expired.

There is a clipper system moving across the North Country with some snow showers this morning, but not really in Syracuse. We’re not expecting anything more than a fresh coating to an inch or two tops across Northern NY.

Last week of 2022:

We expect some sun to return to the area Wednesday afternoon after some morning snow showers across the North Country. It stays mainly quiet Thursday and Friday with maybe some more sun to start Thursday.

As the last week of 2022 goes, we’ll warm up some each day so that by the end of the week we are flirting with 50! High temperatures should top out close to 40 Wednesday, and probably at least warm well into the 40s late in the week! We’re even looking ahead at the chance of ringing in the New Year pushing 50 (or higher!).

Next chance of any significant precipitation that likely falls in the form of rain does not look to arrive in CNY until maybe later Friday night/Saturday (New Year’s Eve Day). Stay tuned for updates on the milder changes ahead.