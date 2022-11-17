SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Lake effect will be cranking north of Syracuse tonight and will be impacting parts of Central and Western New York into the weekend. Details are below…

After a good foot plus of heavy wet lake snow across areas east of Lake Ontario causing some power outages, especially Oswego, Northwestern Oneida counties, more lake snow is on the way for CNY tonight.

TONIGHT

Lake snow tries to get better organized this evening and likely produces a few more inches this evening across Oswego, Oneida, and Southern Lewis counties before it moves north of the area up to around Watertown to A-Bay areas by Friday morning. The reason for the turning of the winds to the southwest shifting the lake snow band north is because of an approaching disturbance.

Snow accumulations for most tonight range from a coating to an inch or two, including in the Syracuse area compliments of Lake Erie overnight.

FRIDAY:

We expect the band of snow near Watertown to rapidly intensify Friday morning and likely produce snowfall rates between 2 and 4 inches per hour at times with even a bit of thundersnow on Friday!

The most significant accumulations of lake snow, 1 to 3 feet or more, are expected to be across Jefferson County, St. Lawrence Seaway to the Watertown area. Travel in this area is expected to be difficult, if not impossible late in the week so plan accordingly if you have any plans near Watertown at this time.

Meanwhile, we do think occasional snow showers and a few squalls will impact CNY, including Syracuse and the Finger Lakes areas compliments of Lake Erie. We don’t anticipate anything more than a coating to an inch or two on Friday from Lake Erie, but visibility could be greatly reduced briefly in any squalls that pass by, and roads could become slick at times too, especially across the hills south of Syracuse.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

For most, including Syracuse, the weather looks quiet and chilly Friday night with lows in the 20s.

Meanwhile, a band of heavy lake snow looks like will be located between A-Bay/U.S. Canadian border and Watertown extending into St. Lawrence County and at times across the Northwestern part of the Tug Hill much of Friday night. Snowfall rates within this band continue to reach 2 to 4 inches per hour with a bit of thundersnow too just like Friday!

WEEKEND:

Winds become more southerly on Saturday in advance of an approaching stronger cold front/disturbance to the west of us. The more southerly flow should push the band of lake snow out of Jefferson County and the U.S. and into Canada north-northeast of Lake Ontario to kick off the weekend. Most areas, including Syracuse, see some sun and highs in the 30s to start the weekend which is good news if you have any travel plans in and around CNY.

On Sunday, the above-mentioned cold front blows through and brings the lake snow band north back south through CNY. Many, including Syracuse, should see a burst of snow with the cold front passage Sunday morning/midday. This cold front will probably be followed by a band of heavier lake snow getting close to, if not into the Syracuse area, or at least the northern suburbs Sunday afternoon and evening.

Everyone likely sees at least a quick coating to an inch or two of snow Sunday, while several inches of snow are probable within the band of lake snow setting up near Syracuse for the second half of Sunday. Travel is expected to be difficult in and around this band of lake snow on Sunday. The chill peaks Sunday with highs only in the low to mid-30s and wind chills in the teens and low 20s throughout the day. Brrr…

Snow lovers, winter enthusiasts, and those that rely on snow for their business are certainly smiling now and hoping this is a sign of things to come this winter season.