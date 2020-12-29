Lake Effect snow totals from Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Here are some snow totals from Monday night and Tuesday’s lake effect snow. Keep in mind, lake effect snow totals can vary quite a bit over short distances.

Onondaga County:

Brewerton       13.5”

Cicero              7.8”

Skaneateles     7.0”

Liverpool         5.0”

Tully                3.5”

Jamesville       3.0”

Fayetteville     1.0”

Oswego County:

Central Square            13.0”

Pennellville                 11.0”

Hannibal                      10”

Phoenix                       9.0”

Fulton                          8.0”

Mexico                        2.3”

Oneida County

Clinton                         7.0”

Saquoit                        6.6”

Verona Beach             6.3”

Camden                       5.0”

Westmoreland            2.8”

Holland Patent            1.5”

Madison County

Oneida                         3.0”

Hamilton                     1.5”

Cortland County

Marathon                    .3”

Cayuga County          

Auburn                        7.8”

Seneca County

Montezuma                 4.2”

Lewis County

Constableville             4.5”

Highmarket                 3.5”

Lowville                       2.0”

Wayne County

Savannah                     6.5”

Ontario                        1.0”

