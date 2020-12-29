Lake Effect snow totals from Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)
Here are some snow totals from Monday night and Tuesday’s lake effect snow. Keep in mind, lake effect snow totals can vary quite a bit over short distances.
Onondaga County:
Brewerton 13.5”
Cicero 7.8”
Skaneateles 7.0”
Liverpool 5.0”
Tully 3.5”
Jamesville 3.0”
Fayetteville 1.0”
Oswego County:
Central Square 13.0”
Pennellville 11.0”
Hannibal 10”
Phoenix 9.0”
Fulton 8.0”
Mexico 2.3”
Oneida County
Clinton 7.0”
Saquoit 6.6”
Verona Beach 6.3”
Camden 5.0”
Westmoreland 2.8”
Holland Patent 1.5”
Madison County
Oneida 3.0”
Hamilton 1.5”
Cortland County
Marathon .3”
Cayuga County
Auburn 7.8”
Seneca County
Montezuma 4.2”
Lewis County
Constableville 4.5”
Highmarket 3.5”
Lowville 2.0”
Wayne County
Savannah 6.5”
Ontario 1.0”
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App