Lake Effect snow totals from Tuesday

Well 2020 will be a year to remember and certainly a year one no one will forget due to the pandemic, but there was also something to note weather wise in 2020. Record warm temperatures! While we didn't experience a lot of record highs, only 7, and 5 of which occurred in two months, we did experience more consistent warmth just about every month of the year!

There was only a couple months in 2020 that we not warmer than average. April was the coolest month of the year when compared to average as it averaged out 2.5° colder than average. May was well below normal for the first half of the month too until the last half of the month warmed up significantly with a record high of 93° the day after Memorial Day, the 26th of May.