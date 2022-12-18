SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Lake effect snow continues the rest of weekend. See who has the best chance for the most accumulation below.

Sunday:

With winds not changing much, we would expect lake effect snow to continue north of Syracuse. The air aloft is getting a bit colder so the band should become more productive. Gusty winds and heavy snowfall will cause near zero visibilities around the band.

Over the Tug Hill, there could be an additional one to two feet of snow during this time. This would likely be in some of the same spots as Saturday’s snow.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in effect for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego Counties. Very little if any snow falls in the larger cities like Watertown, Oswego and Fulton through Sunday evening.

For the rest of Central New York, it remains relatively quiet under mostly cloudy skies. The west-southwesterly wind should pick up a bit. Temperatures will still be seasonably cool in the low 30s.

Sunday Night/Monday:

Winds do begin to change Sunday night as a trough of low pressure swings through. Winds go into the northwest so that brings the lake effect snow south late Sunday night and Monday morning.

It looks like winds may keep the heaviest snow overnight into Monday across Southern Oswego and Northern Oneida Counties. Watch out Oswego, Fulton and Rome, this could pose problems for you during the Monday morning commute.

Outside this area of lake effect, including Syracuse, it looks to remain seasonably cool into the start of the week with a few snow showers. There will, however, be a gusty northwesterly breeze to contend with.

Stay tuned for more details.