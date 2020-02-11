Lake Ontario levels near record levels, expect to rise over next month

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Even though we are in the heart of Winter, Lake Ontario water levels remain very high. As of February 7th the lake was at 246.49 feet above sea level, or about 20 inches above normal for early February.

The lake stood at just 6 inches below the record level for February set in 1952.

The high water levels caused the Village of Sodus Point on Monday to declare a State of Emergency effective for the next 30 days.

Lake levels were also above normal for the time of the year on all of the other Great Lakes and their outflows were all above normal. The Army Corp of Engineers project that Lake Ontario’s water level will rise by another 4 inches in the next month.

High lake levels caused shoreline flooding in 2017 and 2019.