SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Did we roll the calendar back to January/February? It is a very cold and snowy start to the last week of March. Bundle up!

TONIGHT:

Some lake effect snow flares back up this evening and continues to some extent overnight for areas south and southeast of Lake Ontario, especially south of Syracuse in the hills. Another coating up to 2 or 3 inches is possible for many, including Syracuse, but upwards of 4 or 5 inches is possible in the most persistent snows in the hills south of Syracuse by Tuesday morning.

Roads could become at least somewhat slick/sloppy again this evening in the heavier snow squalls especially so, and across the hills south of Syracuse. So, if you will be traveling tonight just use caution and be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibility.

Lows drop into the teens once again with wind chills remaining between about 0 and +10 through the night.





TUESDAY:

It is not as windy, or as cold, but still breezy and unseasonably chilly Tuesday with more sunshine developing as the day progresses. There may be some morning flurries south of Syracuse to start the day, otherwise it’s a quiet day.

Highs should reach the low to mid 30s, or some 15 degrees below normal still. The average high for the end of March in Syracuse is in the upper 40s.





TUESDAY NIGHT:

Some more clouds work in late Tuesday night with lows within a few degrees of 20 as high pressure remains in charge.

WEDNESDAY:

A warm front slides in from the southwest and probably triggers a band of precipitation to develop during the midday and afternoon in the form of rain and or snow/mix that ends as a little rain Wednesday afternoon. Highs warm into the 40s by the late afternoon/early evening with a breeze developing.