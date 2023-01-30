SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Lake snow impacts parts of the region late tonight into Tuesday, but the story will be the cold and not snow by weeks end. Wait till you feel the end of the week! Details are below…

Lake effect forms tonight

Snow showers taper to few snow showers this evening and gives way to lake snow off the eastern shore of Lake Ontario mainly after 10 or 11 this evening. Then the wind shifts more northwesterly which also shifts the snow band closer to Syracuse towards morning.

Expect the main band of the lake effect snow late tonight into Tuesday morning to be in Southern Oswego, Northern Cayuga, Northeastern Wayne, Northern Onondaga (just north of, but close to the city of Syracuse), Northern Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

The above-mentioned locations have the best chance for 3+ inches of snow late Monday night into Tuesday. The lake snow should slowly fizzle during the late morning and afternoon Tuesday and should slowly shift south through the Eastern and Central Finger Lakes, including the city of Syracuse.

It’s also one of the colder days we’ve felt this winter on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 20s and a little breeze.

Any sign of the sun again?

Tuesday night into Wednesday winds turn more westerly and the lake snow shifts north to areas east of Lake Ontario with some accumulation likely here.

Through the middle part of the week most get away snow free with even some sun coming back!

Highs probably remain in the 20s across CNY Wednesday, and that’ll feel good compared so what’s coming Friday-Saturday.

A taste of the arctic ahead…

An arctic blast of the coldest air of the season so far nose dives into the Northeast. Highs will struggle to reach the teens Friday into Saturday, but the biggest danger is the bitter cold, subzero wind chill temperatures Friday and Saturday. Click here for more details.