SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s quiet for most tonight but a widespread snow is building in for all of CNY Tuesday, followed by significant lake snow north of Syracuse. How much snow Tuesday? Details below…

Lake snow up north fizzles overnight

Most are high and dry tonight with lake snow dissipating after midnight near and north of Watertown with another 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows.

Lows under increasing clouds tonight drop into the mid to upper teens.

Accumulating snow arrives Tuesday morning

After a brief reprieve from the active weather for most on Monday, our next weather system is approaching from the south and west and causes snow to develop from south to north during the morning commute on Tuesday.

Snow tapers Tuesday afternoon, but…

The steadiest snow tapers Tuesday afternoon after 2 or 3 pm which will then give way to some moderate to heavy lake snow east of Lake Ontario near the Rt. 104 corridor Tuesday evening.

Roads, especially side streets will probably become at least a bit slick/sloppy Tuesday morning after 8 or 9 through lunch time, especially side streets/less traveled roads.

Snow accumulations are looking manageable, on the order of 1 to 3 inches for most, but some spots south and east of Syracuse could pick up 4 inches.

Back to lake effect snow midweek

Behind Tuesday’s system, there will be more cold air and some more significant lake effect snow developing east of Lake Ontario midweek. Initially the lake snow develops near the Rt. 104 corridor through the heart of Oswego County and Tug Hill Tuesday evening before the band shifts north towards Watertown by Wednesday morning and stay there through Wednesday.

The band of moderate to heavy lake snow near Watertown Wednesday evening slides south Wednesday night back into north-central Oswego, Lewis and far northern Oneida counties late Wednesday night into Thursday.

Due to the potential for additional significant accumulations, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties from Tuesday afternoon into Thursday night.

In these areas 1 to 2+ feet of snow is possible midweek!

Meanwhile, most of CNY is quiet midweek with some sun, but another light accumulating snow could be on the way to the region by week’s end. Stay tuned for updates.