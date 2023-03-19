SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We are in the last hours of winter, but you wouldn’t know it based on the weather to round out the weekend. Thankfully, the start of Spring will be a different story. The details are below…

Lake snow fizzles…

A band of lake snow continues this evening across Oswego, Southern Jefferson, Lewis and Northern Oneida counties with another 1 to 4 inches possible in the most persistent snows. By or just after midnight the lower atmosphere starts to warm, and the lake snow should taper pretty quickly overnight.

Outside the lake snow east of Lake Ontario, the sky clears, and temperatures fall back into the 20s with the winds easing up some.

Spring starts sunny and milder

It looks like Spring starts on a quiet note Monday thanks to high pressure settling in to start the week.

The late March sun should help push high temperatures well into the 40s to possibly 50 for a few urban areas! Reason to look forward to a Monday CNY! 😊

While not as strong as over the weekend, the breeze is still up on Monday which will make it feel a bit cooler, but a MUCH better day than Sunday.

More clouds, but any rain/snow midweek?

The sky turns cloudier later Monday night into Tuesday as a backdoor cold front inches in from the north, but most should stay precipitation free with just a spotty shower or two possible north of Syracuse.

That same backdoor cold front begins to slide back to the north through the area later in the day Wednesday into Wednesday evening which we think may produce a few scattered rain showers.

Temperatures should above average Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 50 Tuesday, and into the low to perhaps mid 50s Wednesday.

It stays mild, but probably turns wet come Thursday. Stay tuned for updates.