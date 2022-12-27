SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The lake effect is ending, and we are gradually warming up each day that passes the rest of this week to close out 2022.

Lake snow is finally quitting:

The Watertown area and North Country continues to be impacted by lingering relentless lake effect snow, but the lake snow is fizzling tonight ahead of the next weak weather maker. The rest of CNY is quiet tonight with lows dropping into the low to mid 20s.

There is a clipper that likely produces some snow showers across the North Country, but not in Syracuse and most of CNY late tonight into Wednesday morning. There could be a coating to an inch or two of snow across Northern NY, but nothing is expected for the rest of the area, including Syracuse.

Last week of 2022:

We expect some sun to return to the area Wednesday afternoon after some morning snow showers across the North Country. It stays mainly quiet Thursday and Friday with maybe some more sun to start Thursday.

As the last week of 2022 goes, we’ll warm up some each day so that by the end of the week we are flirting with 50! High temperatures should top out close to 40 Wednesday, and probably at least warm well into the 40s late in the week! We’re even looking ahead at the chance of ringing in the New Year pushing 50 (or higher!).

Next chance of any significant precipitation that likely falls in the form of rain does not look to arrive in CNY until maybe later Friday night/Saturday (New Year’s Eve Day). Stay tuned for updates on the milder changes ahead.