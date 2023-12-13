SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Lake effect snow is moving through the Syracuse area early this evening with a light accumulation, but where does the lake snow go during the night and how much falls?? Find out below…

Lake snow exiting Syracuse area this evening

A skinny band of moderate to heavy lake snow is slowly but steadily sliding south of Syracuse this evening as a reinforcing cold front moves through.

The band of lake snow should push just south and west of the Syracuse area between about 6 and 8 pm and diminish to lighter snow showers/flurries late this evening into the overnight near and especially south and west of Syracuse.

Another coating to an inch or two is possible near and south and west of Syracuse tonight with locally higher amounts possible near Rt. 20 from near Auburn to Skaneateles, Otisco to Tully into Southern Madison County.

Roads will also be slick and sloppy in spots with any wet surfaces untreated turning icy, so be careful heading out and about tonight in CNY as lows drop into the 20s during the night.

More mild air and sunshine returning!

As quickly as we chill down, we warm right back up for the last half of the week, especially come Friday. Not only do temperatures rise late this week, low 40s Thursday and 50s Friday, but the sun returns too!

Stays pretty mild this weekend, but do we stay dry?

A weak cold front falling apart tries to sneak through late Friday night/early Saturday with a shower or two and some clouds, but temperatures won’t cool much for the weekend.

Highs with more clouds than not Saturday only cool into the mid to upper 40s, while temperatures probably crack 50 again on Sunday.

Right now, it appears we should stay dry Sunday too. Any sun to start Sunday fades behind increasing clouds during the day followed by some rain Sunday night into Monday with a strong storm moving up the coast.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates on the changeable weather ahead.