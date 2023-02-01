SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Lake snow stays north of Syracuse through Wednesday night, while much of CNY enjoys quiet weather. Then comes a dramatic change late this week. Details are below…

Lake snow continues for some tonight

A band of moderate to heavy lake effect snow pounded areas from near Watertown to Northern Oswego into Northwestern Lewis (Tug Hill) counties Wednesday. About 7 inches fell in Watertown, and just over a foot of snow fell near Henderson Harbor and Copenhagen on Wednesday.

The band of lake snow is expected to stay in Northern Oswego, Southern Jefferson and the heart of Lewis counties this evening before slowly working north after 9 or 10 pm. We expect the band to slowly weaken overnight into Thursday morning as it moves back into the Watertown area. and this band of snow stays predominantly east of Lake Ontario and in and around the Tug Hill Wednesday through much of Wednesday night.

Another 6 to 12+” of new snow is probable in the most persistent snows between about Watertown and Pulaski into especially the Northwestern Tug Hill between 4 pm Wednesday and sunrise Thursday. Enjoy snowmobilers and businesses in snow country!

The rest of CNY is quiet, breezy and chilly under a partly to mostly cloudy sky with lows dropping into the teens to around 20, but wind chills are closer to 10.

Milder Thursday, but a dramatic change follows

It’s windy and briefly milder Thursday under some more sun, especially during the afternoon.

Highs are expected to warm well into the 30s which is going to feel ‘warm’ compared to what’s coming Friday-Saturday! A gusty southwest wind on Thursday will add a bite to the air though with wind chills in the 20s.

A taste of the arctic ahead…

An arctic blast of the coldest air of the season so far nose dives into the Northeast. Highs will struggle to reach the teens Friday into Saturday, but the biggest danger is the bitter cold, subzero wind chill temperatures Friday and Saturday. Click here for more details.