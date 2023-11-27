SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Hope you enjoyed the milder Sunday and start to the week, because the coldest air mass of the season is going to fire up the lake effect snow machine the next couple of days. Details are below…

Lake snow piles up north of Syracuse tonight

A colder westerly wind tonight produces an intense band of lake effect snow east of Lake Ontario with snowfall rates possibly exceeding 3 inches per hour at times with a bit of thunder snow possible too! Outside the heavy lake snow east of Lake Ontario, it’s a quiet but blustery night tonight with a bit of lake snow at times south of Syracuse off Lake Erie.

How does lake effect snow form?

Upwards of a foot or more of snow is expected around the Tug Hill, while a coating to an inch or two is possible in spots across the Southern Finger Lakes by Tuesday morning.

Lows tonight drop into the mid to upper 20s, but winds gusting to 30 mph at times will make it feel more like the teens.

Wintry travel won’t be much of an issue for most through the start of Tuesday, but that changes Tuesday afternoon and evening for many as you can see below…

Lake snow shifts south Tuesday…Impacting Syracuse?

On Tuesday, a trough of low pressure is expected to swing through during the midday/early afternoon. This trough shifts the wind to more of a northwesterly direction for a short while pushing the lake snow southeast of the lake and probably into the Syracuse area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Highs on Tuesday only reach the low 30s with gusty winds making it feel more like the teens to around 20 throughout the day so be sure to bundle up when heading out.

Snowy start to Tuesday night, but…

It likely is pretty snowy and slick Tuesday evening across the Eastern Finger Lakes, including the Syracuse area thanks to occasionally moderate/heavy lake snow hanging around.

Near and after midnight Tuesday night winds should shift to more of a westerly direction in response to an approaching warm front. This pushes the band of snow north of Syracuse and up east and eventually northeast of Lake Ontario late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Snow accumulations should range from about 2 to 6 inches for the Syracuse area/Eastern Finger Lakes with locally higher amounts across southern Oswego, northern Onondaga and northern Madison counties possible.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.