SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Lake effect snow continues to kick start the week leading up to Christmas.

Monday:

Heavy band of lake effect snow continues off of Lake Ontario for Northern Oswego, Southern Lewis, and Northern Oneida counties. Expect whiteout conditions and snow covered roads in this band, so be careful during your morning commute.

For Syracuse, the heaviest of the lake snow is still to our north, but some lighter lake effect is producing a slick coating of snow across the area. Watch your step!

Even if you don’t see any snow, you’re cold today. It’s chilly and breezy, so we’re feeling more like the 20s with the wind chill.

Later in the afternoon the lake effect begins to drift farther south and should be close to Syracuse for the evening commute. It will be weakening but parts of Northern Cayuga, Onondaga and Madison Counties could end up with a quick 1 to 4 inches by midnight Monday night.

Tuesday/Wednesday:

Lake effect snow is winding down overnight Monday and our weather quiets down for the midweek.

Clouds are rather stubborn Tuesday but outside a few flurries it is a dry day with seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 30s across Central New York.

It looks like high pressure briefly tries to build in for Wednesday so that may end up being our best chance for seeing he sun this week.

A potent system heading into the East for Thursday and Friday will initially bring us mild air and rain, but we turn sharply colder and windy heading into Christmas weekend. We have some early thoughts on how we think it will play out, just click here.

Stay tuned for more details.