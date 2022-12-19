SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Lake effect snow continues to slide south across the Finger Lakes and slowly weaken tonight. Quieter weather ahead in the short term at least.

Overnight:

Lake snow tapers to light snow showers/flurries mainly south and west of Syracuse overnight as high pressure slowly but surely builds in from the west.

Lows drop into the upper teens and low 20s. A coating to an inch or two of snow in total falls for most during the night.

Tuesday/Wednesday:

High pressure making its presence felt midweek with drier air and a seasonable chill.

Clouds are rather stubborn Tuesday but outside a few flurries it is a dry day with seasonable temperatures in the low 30s across Central New York and not as brisk thankfully.

It looks like high pressure cresting overhead Wednesday provides us with our best chance for seeing the sun this week as highs warm into the mid-30s.

A potent system heading into the East for Thursday and Friday will initially bring us mild air and rain, but we turn sharply colder and windy heading into Christmas weekend. We have some early thoughts on how we think things will play out, just click here.

Stay tuned for more details.