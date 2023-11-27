SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An area of heavy lake effect snow will spend much of the day Monday and Monday night north of Syracuse.

That will change Tuesday.

As winds shift into the northwest Tuesday the heavier snow will begin to move southward toward Syracuse.

Expect wintry driving conditions Tuesday afternoon near and around the Syracuse area.

The worst commutes will be Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. Road conditions will improve quite a bit by Wednesday afternoon around the Syracuse area.

Periods of heavier snow will continue Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with 6 or more inches of snow possible near Syracuse by midday Wednesday.