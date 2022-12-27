SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a frigid holiday weekend, we’ll gradually warm up each day that passes this week to close out 2022.

Lake effect won’t quit:

The Watertown area continues to be impacted with relentless lake effect snow.

A Winter Storm and Lake Effect Snow warning remains in effect until early Tuesday afternoon.

However, today is finally the last day of this lake effect. The heaviest of the snow will fall Tuesday morning before things begin to weaken and eventually taper off by Wednesday because warmer weather is on the way.

The death toll continues to rise to nearly 30 people as of Monday evening from the crippling Buffalo snowstorm, and slowly but surely power is being restored to WNY too.

Last week of 2022:

Outside of the heavy lake effect snow to our north, Syracuse and the surrounding areas remain mainly quiet not only through Tuesday, but much of the rest of the week too!

As the last week of 2022 goes, we’ll warm up some each day so that by the end of the week we are flirting with 50! High temperatures should top out above freezing by mid-week, and probably at least warm well into the 40s late in the week! We’re even looking ahead at the chance of ringing in the New Year pushing 50 (or higher!).

Next chance of any significant precipitation that likely falls in the form of rain does not look to arrive in CNY until maybe Friday night/Saturday (New Year’s Eve Day). Stay tuned for updates on the milder changes ahead.