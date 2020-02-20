Lake snows moving south Thursday morning; extra commute time is needed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A band of heavy lake effect snow will make a clean sweep south through Central New York Thursday morning.

This includes the city of Syracuse.

Since the band of snow will be moving, accumulations will generally be a couple inches or less.

Plan some extra time for the morning commute.

You can see the southward shift in the lake snows in the Timecast below. You will see much of the rest of Thursday is quiet and cold with some breaks of sun.