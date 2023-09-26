SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Ready for another view of a Supermoon? Yup, that’s right! The fourth consecutive Supermoon will rise Thursday evening at 6:45 over the eastern horizon. This full moon is called the Harvest moon due to it being closest to the autumnal equinox/start of fall and signifies the end of the summer harvests. The Supermoon sets early Friday morning at 7:03 over the western horizon.

Weather going to cooperate?

Unfortunately, CNY will probably have to contend with a good amount of low clouds Thursday night into Friday that likely block our view of the final Supermoon of the year. With any luck there may be breaks in the clouds at times, especially Thursday evening to allow for at least some glimpses of the moon. Fingers crossed!

Average moon vs. Supermoon

Normally the moon is nearly 240,000 miles away from the earth. Thursday night/early Friday it will reach a point only 224,657 miles away, but not quite as close as the closest/biggest/brightest Supermoon of 2023 August 30th when the moon was only 222,043 miles away.

The moon to us on earth will appear about 8% bigger and 16% brighter than a typical full moon Thursday night. For the casual observer, however, that difference may be too subtle to notice the size, but you will be able to tell the difference with the brightness.

When is the next Supermoon?

By the way, if you miss this Supermoon Thursday night/early Friday, you won’t have another chance to see a Supermoon until September 18, 2024. It’s only 1 of 2 Supermoons of 2024.