SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-The last 8 o’clock sunset signals the beginning of the NYS Fair and the unofficial end of summer.

Soak in the later sunshine while you can. After Friday, August 19, we won’t have another 8 p.m. sunset until April 26, 2023.

Summer enthusiasts, we can’t leave you on that sour note.

Some of the best weather in CNY occurs typically in September with more comfortable air and often times an extended period of sunny, dry weather for the first month of meteorological fall. September average rainfall is less than each of the summer months, plus, sunsets are still occurring after 7 through most of the month.

Hope this information makes you feel at least a little better.