Last weekend of Summer features more summer-like weather

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY:

It’s the last official weekend of summer and we’ll have a pretty nice one.

There is a chance for some light passing showers Saturday afternoon as a cold front moves across the area.

But other than it’ll be a decent day with clouds and a few breaks of sun. We’re still feeling like summer as temperatures should still rise to near 80 degrees today. Plus it remains muggy Saturday too.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Behind the late afternoon cold front passage, an area of high pressure builds in with a cooler and less humid air mass Saturday night. The sky is expected to clear out and the lows will likely drop to between 45 and 55 for most! It’s going to feel very refreshing! Some patchy fog will develop too.

SUNDAY:

Sunday will be one of those golden sunshine and azure blue sky kind of day as high pressure crests overhead.

Highs should make the low to mid-70s Sunday despite lots of mid to late September sunshine.

By the way, the average high temperature for the last official weekend of summer is around 70.

The overall above average temperatures continue right into first part next week too!