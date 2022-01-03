LATEST: Late week snowstorm for Central New York?

It has been a rough start to the winter season for snow lovers/winter enthusiasts across Central New York. Even much of this first week of January is quite lackluster with regards to snowfall, despite a couple of shots of cold air, but could this change late in the week??

As of Monday night, two of the three long range forecast models we look at are hinting at a chance of several inches of snow late Thursday night into Friday from a nor’easter. The American model on the other hand has the developing nor’easter out to sea, not even close to CNY, plus the storm isn’t as strong as the European and Canadian models are advertising it.

The European model is most promising with at least a few inches of snow to end the week with at least a minor accumulation of lake snow too Friday afternoon into Friday night.

The ultimate track of this developing nor’easter will dictate whether we see a widespread snowfall late this week, or not. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates over the next few days.

Either way, at least another shot of cold is slated to arrive for the end of the week and start of the weekend which is good news for ski resorts, and there could be some more good news early next week with another shot of arctic air and possibly some lake snow too.