After a widespread significant bout of wintry weather, 5 to 10+” of snow, late this week, some contend with more significant, localized lake effect snow over the weekend and beyond!

There are already Winter Storm Watches in effect for the counties east of Lake Ontario over the weekend into early next week. This a prolonged lake effect event. The watch is in effect for these for four full days! This is why we think significant snow will fall north of Syracuse.

When does the lake snow begin?

Just about as soon as the storm snow winds down Friday night, good ole Lake Ontario begins to produce a band of lake snow by Saturday morning.

Lake snow location:

We are pretty confident that the band of lake snow this weekend sets up somewhere between Watertown and the Rt. 104 corridor and stays about this same area through at least the weekend!

The band of snow east of Lake Ontario over the weekend may drift south close to, if not into the Syracuse area early next week. We will keep you posted.

May be easier to measure snow with yardstick

It’s a bit early to advertise snowfall amounts at this time for the weekend, but it appears there could very well be at least a foot or two in the most persistent snows east of Lake Ontario.

The rest of CNY outside the lake snow band between Watertown and Rt. 104 will see little to no snow accumulation Saturday and Sunday, but this could change early next week for the Syracuse area.

Stay tuned for updates into the weekend from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.